Shocking video shows burglar, in broad daylight, pulling gun on woman who followed him in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Video shows the scary moments that unfolded for a woman Friday near San Francisco's Alamo Square.The scene of a woman getting a gun pulled on her as she tried to stop car burglars, was all caught on camera.You can see the suspect grabbing something from a white van as the woman comes up.She follows as he makes his getaway and slips into the back of a white Lexus waiting for him.But as she approaches, one of the suspects pops out, turns and points a gun at her, and she immediately stops in her tracks and backpedals.A witness tells ABC7 News the stuff inside the van belonged to a family visiting from Maryland and the thieves got a backpack full of passports.Police say the burglars got away and no arrests have been made.