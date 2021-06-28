Report: San Francisco sees 753% increase in car break-ins in tourist areas

EMBED <>More Videos

Report: SF sees 753% increase in car break-ins in tourist areas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting a 753% increase in car break-ins in the city's Central District from May 2020 to May 2021.

The district includes seven of the city's top tourist spots, like Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown.

Police have increased patrols in heavy tourist areas to prevent break-ins due to the troubling trend in San Francisco.

RELATED: 'It was 9 cars in a row': Rash of car break-ins targets SF's Union Square garage

Earlier this month, a Fremont family visiting Union Square had their car windows smashed, calling it a "horrific experience."

The family's car wasn't the only one hit in the Union Street garage on that day.

Saeed Ahmed said there were eight or nine cars broken into at the same time.

Over the weekend, ABC7 learned security is being reinstated at several parking garages due to the rise in car break-ins.

RELATED: California couple reunites with dog stolen in San Francisco car break-in

The SFMTA says security is now back at the Union Square, Sutter Stockton and 5th and Mission garages.

Police say there have been a total of 7,716 car burglaries this year, with more than 800 of those in the past two weeks.

VIDEO: Senior couple's life savings stolen in brazen burglary caught on camera in SF
EMBED More News Videos

A senior couple in SF, who immigrated to America nearly 40 years ago, is heartbroken after their life savings was taken from them. A senior law enforcement official confirmed Asian American families are often targets because they keep cash in their homes.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobreak inchinatownsfpdtourism
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News