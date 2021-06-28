Report: San Francisco sees 753% increase in car break-ins in tourist areas

The district includes seven of the city's top tourist spots, like Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown.
Police have increased patrols in heavy tourist areas to prevent break-ins due to the troubling trend in San Francisco.
RELATED: 'It was 9 cars in a row': Rash of car break-ins targets SF's Union Square garage
Earlier this month, a Fremont family visiting Union Square had their car windows smashed, calling it a "horrific experience."
The family's car wasn't the only one hit in the Union Street garage on that day.
Saeed Ahmed said there were eight or nine cars broken into at the same time.
Over the weekend, ABC7 learned security is being reinstated at several parking garages due to the rise in car break-ins.
RELATED: California couple reunites with dog stolen in San Francisco car break-in
The SFMTA says security is now back at the Union Square, Sutter Stockton and 5th and Mission garages.
Police say there have been a total of 7,716 car burglaries this year, with more than 800 of those in the past two weeks.
VIDEO: Senior couple's life savings stolen in brazen burglary caught on camera in SF