2 ALARM FIRE 112 EUREKA UPDATE (Eureka Valley - Dolores Heights - Castro, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/bkCdn2AEoR — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are battling a structure fire on the 100 block of Eureka Street in the city's Castro neighborhood.There are no reports of injuries.