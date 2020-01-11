Politics

San Francisco's new District Attorney Chesa Boudin fires several prosecutors, source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's new District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, has reportedly fired several prosecutors in his office.

Boudin was just sworn into office on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that at least six attorneys were fired - including several managers in the District Attorney's felony office.

Chesa Boudin released a statement to ABC7 News on Friday:

"I had to make difficult staffing decisions today in order to put in place a management team that will help me accomplish the work I am committed to do for San Francisco."
