4 injured after car falls of San Francisco cliff, officials say

Fire crews rescued a person who was stuck on the side of a cliff at Thornton State Beach in Daly City on Friday.

Thank you @SFFDPIO and @SFPD @SFPDRichmond for coming to the rescue at this horrific scene. The crash happened around 3am. Thank you for your service while some of us were sound sleep and safe at home. And thank you @GGNRANPSAlerts for your partnership repairing the site. pic.twitter.com/rOImopavAm — Connie Chan 陳詩敏 (@conniechansf) May 6, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after the car they were in went off a cliff in San Francisco.It happened around 3a.m. in Point Lobos in the western side of the city.Police say the vehicle was traveling at an unknown speed when it went off the road.It landed 30 to 40 feet down into the sandy ruins of the old Sutro Baths.Two people suffered critical injuries.Two more are reported in stable condition.