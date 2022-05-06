4 injured after car falls of San Francisco cliff, officials say

It landed 30 to 40 feet down into the sandy ruins of the old Sutro Baths
4 injured after car falls of San Francisco cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after the car they were in went off a cliff in San Francisco.

It happened around 3a.m. in Point Lobos in the western side of the city.

RELATED: Crews rescue person from side of cliff at Thornton State Beach in Daly City
Fire crews rescued a person who was stuck on the side of a cliff at Thornton State Beach in Daly City on Friday.



Police say the vehicle was traveling at an unknown speed when it went off the road.

It landed 30 to 40 feet down into the sandy ruins of the old Sutro Baths.

Two people suffered critical injuries.

Two more are reported in stable condition.




