SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Online dating is overrated. At least that's the mindset of Kyle Keyser, who is putting up fliers around San Francisco, in the seat pockets of Delta planes - wherever really - looking for a rebound after a breakup.He joined ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui on Midday Live to explain himself.Kyle says he's printed 1,000 pamphlets and has distributed 150 to 200 so far.So what gives him the bravery to do this? Watch the full interview in the player above for more on Kyle's strategy to find love.