Suspects in dismemberment case make first court appearance in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two suspects in the murder and dismemberment of a 73-year-old San Francisco man made their first court appearance on Monday, June 10.

44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching did not enter any pleas.

Lomas and Ching are accused of murdering Ching's father. Benedict Ching was found dismembered in his home in the Ingleside neighborhood in May.

Homeland Security says Lomas and Ching were attempting to flee arrest warrants when they were arrested in Beijing and extradited back to San Francisco.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday, June 13.
