SF mayor already talking to potential district attorney candidates after Chesa Boudin recalled

But even before the results were in, outgoing District Attorney Chesa Boudin gave San Franciscans a stark warning.
"It will destabilize our D.A.'s office at a time when our city desperately needs the steady hand of leadership and that's exactly what I'm prepared to do," he said as he was campaigning earlier in the week.
But most voters were prepared to give someone else a chance at prosecuting crimes by allowing Mayor London Breed to appoint another person to that position. Already, the mayor has been listening to those who were for and against the recall.
"Getting this well-round perspective of people on both sides is so important in making a decision like this and I will say that in every conversation that I've had with people they do believe in a level of accountability," Mayor Breed said.
The mayor Wednesday toured a section of local businesses in the Design District that have complained about break-ins.
"It's not just cracking heads and throwing people in jail but there needs to be a full understanding of what accountability mean that somebody can't just get away with trying to break into something without having some kind of consequences," said Richard Breitkreutz, Vice President of the Omakase Restaurant Group.
This is the second time the mayor has had to appoint someone to the D.A.'s position. The last person, Susie Loftus served as interim but then lost to Boudin in 2019.
Tuesday night Boudin talked about what his office achieved.
"We have already won because we are part of a national movement that recognizes we can never incarcerate our way out of poverty," he reminded his supporters.
The mayor does not disagree and is aware that, perhaps now more than ever, the problems of the city are on her shoulders.
"When you are in charge of the city you have to be decisive and you have to stand by what you do and hope that people will understand it and respect it. But that's the job," added Mayor Breed.
