Learning Laboratory: Get immersed in world of art, emerging technology at SF's Exploratorium

A new exhibit called "Stories of Change" displays an artistic reflection of pandemic experiences and growth throughout 2020, focusing on creating a more supportive and sustainable society. This chronicle of time includes a thought-provoking gallery of photos with an opportunity for guests to share their thoughts and reactions.
Additional exhibits feature visual and auditory illusions, as well as interactive opportunities to explore emerging technologies.
"Technology is growing so quickly and advancing so quickly that what is emerging technology yesterday is going to be part of our everyday lives tomorrow," expresses Sakamoto Landers, manager of Visitor Services at the Exploratorium.
The Exploratorium is known as a public learning space that offers guests a unique opportunity to explore the world through science, art, and human perception. The laboratory's mission is to create inquiry-based experiences that transform learning worldwide and change the way science is taught.
"We think that motivation and engagement are so important to learning. You can't actually be a learner if you don't feel like you're part of a community," shares Exploratorium Director of Teaching and Learning Jessica Parker.
"It's so important right now for the field to look at social-emotional learning, and for us, that means not only creating a sense of belonging and commitment, a community in the classroom, but it's also about understanding and appreciating students social and cultural identities, and really giving them a voice and a sense of agency," continues Parker.
Visit here for more information on the Exploratorium.
Go here to plan your visit. Masks are required indoors. Hand washing and sanitizing stations are found throughout the museum.