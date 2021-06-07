San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants announcer Duane Kuiper to take leave of absence for medical condition

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Longtime San Francisco Giants play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper is taking a leave of absence due to a medical condition.

Kuiper issued a statement this morning saying that he'll be taking time off after being diagnosed with a condition that requires immediate chemotherapy. The 70-year old did not elaborate on what the condition is. But he says he does plan on getting back in the booth this year, and that he's staying positive for a quick and full recovery.

The Giants issued a statement saying in part: "The entire Giants Family sends our love and support to Duane and his family during this challenging time."



