On the road at home: SF Giants broadcasters adapt to calling away games remotely

On the road from home -- September 22, 2019 was the last time the @SFGiants broadcasters called a game from the road. Coming up this week on @abc7newsbayarea , #SFGiants broadcasters show us how they've been calling road games remotely from @OracleParkSF #ResilientSF https://t.co/vz0PK8iW6g pic.twitter.com/gMKvHmGXlf