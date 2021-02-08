San Francisco police seek suspects after violent attack of 79-year-old man, other robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for the suspects involved in a violent attack on a 79-year-old man and possibly three other robberies.

The violent attack took place on February 4 in San Francisco at Kittredge Terr. and Turk Blvd. in the Lone Mountain neighborhood. A 79-year-old man was punched and robbed at 4:55 p.m. while he was walking alone down the street. The two men stole his wallet and ran off to a nearby getaway car, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out and call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

VIDEO: Shocking video shows 91-year-old man senselessly pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown
EMBED More News Videos

Shocking new video coming out of Oakland's Chinatown showing a man senselessly pushed to the ground has the community on high alert.

