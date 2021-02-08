San Francisco police seek suspects after violent attack of 79-year-old man, other robberies

The violent attack took place on February 4 in San Francisco at Kittredge Terr. and Turk Blvd. in the Lone Mountain neighborhood. A 79-year-old man was punched and robbed at 4:55 p.m. while he was walking alone down the street. The two men stole his wallet and ran off to a nearby getaway car, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out and call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
