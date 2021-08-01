Teen girl killed, woman injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are asking for the public's help after a shooting that killed a teenager.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday night on Bertha Lane in the Bayview.

There were two victims: a 16-year-old girl who died at the hospital and a 45-year-old woman who survived.

Police are hoping the public can help them with a lead.

"Any information that somebody has that they think might help. Surveillance, photos, phone calls, conversations, anything that they think might help. Please get in touch with us because it's so important that we capture the person who did this and bring the family some justice," said San Francisco Police Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The police department has not said what the relationship was between the two victims.

They also haven't said what led up to the shooting, or whether they know the motive.

No arrests have been made.



