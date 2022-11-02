New charges for alleged SF stalker after 6 more victims come forward

Six new victims have come forward since the arrest and initial charging of 34-year-old Bill Gene Hobbs, DA Brooke Jenkins said.

A man who has allegedly been stalking and harassing women on the street in broad daylight across San Francisco has been arrested, police announced.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of stalking and harassing women on the street in broad daylight across San Francisco, district attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday.

RELATED: Man accused of stalking, harassing women on San Francisco streets arrested, police say

Six new victims have come forward since the arrest and initial charging of 34-year-old Bill Gene Hobbs, Jenkins said.

He's now also facing three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Hobbs was arrested and charged initially in connection to 14 incidents for crimes against multiple women in San Francisco. He was charged initially with a total of 16 counts, including: one count of felony false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor assault, six counts of misdemeanor battery, three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and four counts of misdemeanor public nuisance.

Hobbs has been accused of roaming the streets for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them. The victims and public took to social media, demanding he be stopped for good after minimal action from the city.

VIDEO: Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city

The reported incidents began in the city as early as Sept. 2022.

"I would like to thank the courageous women and witnesses who came forward to share their stories and the San Francisco Police Department for their ongoing work in this investigation which has now yielded additional charges for Hobbs," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "We will do everything in our power to hold Hobbs accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for all of his victims."

If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, please call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live