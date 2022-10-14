Arrest warrant issued for alleged stalker harassing women on San Francisco streets

Investigators have linked Bill Gene Hobbs to 14 incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to Sept. 2021.

An alleged stalker named Bill Gene Hobbs has been targeting women in San Francisco, and the victims are demanding immediate action from the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who has allegedly been stalking and harassing women on the street in broad daylight across San Francisco.

A man named Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, has been accused of roaming the streets for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them. The victims and public took to social media, demanding he be stopped for good after minimal action from the city.

SFPD said Friday that they were able to connect Hobbs to 14 separate incidents, dating back to as early as Sept. 2022.

The warrant was issued for the following charges: felony false imprisonment, six counts of battery, two counts of assault, four counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery.

As more victims come forward accusing Hobbs of stalking and harassment, the following characteristics can help identify him:

He has characters that resemble the word "evil" tattooed on his four fingers.

He is very tall.

His head looks to be shaved or previously cut, and covered in tattoos.

If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, please call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

