15 hour standoff ends with suspect in custody in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect who allegedly brandished a knife at someone was safely taken into custody late Tuesday night after barricading inside a building in the Tenderloin for more than 15 hours, according to San Francisco police.

Officers with the Tenderloin Station shared the news at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday that the standoff had come to a peaceful end with no serious injuries to officers or the suspect.

Police didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on the suspect, who allegedly brandished a knife at someone at around 6:36 a.m., or the circumstances surrounding the standoff.

As the officers came upon the suspect on Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Jones Street, police said an officer fired their weapon, though police didn't say the officer fired it at the suspect.

The suspect then barricaded themselves inside a building in the 300 block of Ellis Street for more than 15 hours before being taken into custody.

Officers with the Tenderloin Station credited the department's tactical and specialist teams, along with hostage negotiators with getting the standoff to end peacefully.
