Coronavirus California

'It will take a village': New 'learning hub' program could help thousands of SF students with distance learning this fall

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As ABC7 News works to build a better Bay Area, the future of education and our schools is an issue we're watching daily.

With most Bay Area schools returning to distance learning this fall, San Francisco is taking a bold step to assist thousands of students and their parents who need it, with a new program where so called "learning hubs" will help kids succeed.

RELATED: CA 'racing against the clock' to close digital divide before school starts

"It was frustrating trying to teach my own kids. I want them to go back to school," said parent Davina Counte.

Counte says she is feeling stressed. She's concerned about her five kids tackling distance learning again this fall in San Francisco Public Schools, after a challenging spring and summer.

"You have a lot of kids in this district unfortunately who are so behind right now, who really needed that help," said Counte.

The city has heard those concerns and is launching an unprecedented educational assistance program- helping as many as six thousand students with distance learning needs.

This fall, dozens of rec centers, libraries and community centers across the city will be transformed into "learning hubs," where young students struggling with on-line classwork can go each school day to get support and assistance, in small groups with social distancing protocols.

"We'll be able to provide kids with some structure, physical activity, community mentorship, not all our kids have that," said SF Recreation and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg.

RELATED: SF family concerned over lack of resources for distance learning

Parent Matt Rizzo likes the program.

"It will help multiple types of families, like working families," said Rizzo.

Mayor London Breed supports the program.

"It will take a village to address the wide range of learning needs for our city's children and youth during the COVI-19 pandemic," she said in a statement.

"Any effort to bring them back to them getting the same effect as if they were in school really helps," said parent Danielle Rhodes.

Five recreation centers will also provide emergency child care for essential workers who qualify.

Registration for the learning hub program begins next month.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscobuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoollondon breedonline learningstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
San Jose apparently added to Trump administration's COVID-19 watch list
Alameda County Sheriff's deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
It's still a 10 day wait to get a COVID-19 test in SF
EDD applicants find themselves in 'purgatory'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 40 years of life savings stolen in brazen SF burglary
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
San Jose apparently added to Trump administration's COVID-19 watch list
Alameda County Sheriff's deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Human remains found in construction bag, San Bruno police say
Man gives Nazi salute in racist, SoCal encounter caught on video
Bay Area father and son die 2 days apart from COVID-19
Show More
Get EDD, unemployment questions answered
Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
EDD applicants find themselves in 'purgatory'
It's still a 10 day wait to get a COVID-19 test in SF
More TOP STORIES News