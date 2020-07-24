'It will take a village': New 'learning hub' program could help thousands of SF students with distance learning this fall

With most Bay Area schools returning to distance learning this fall, San Francisco is taking a bold step to assist thousands of students and their parents who need it, with a new program where so called "learning hubs" will help kids succeed.
RELATED: CA 'racing against the clock' to close digital divide before school starts
"It was frustrating trying to teach my own kids. I want them to go back to school," said parent Davina Counte.
Counte says she is feeling stressed. She's concerned about her five kids tackling distance learning again this fall in San Francisco Public Schools, after a challenging spring and summer.
"You have a lot of kids in this district unfortunately who are so behind right now, who really needed that help," said Counte.
The city has heard those concerns and is launching an unprecedented educational assistance program- helping as many as six thousand students with distance learning needs.
This fall, dozens of rec centers, libraries and community centers across the city will be transformed into "learning hubs," where young students struggling with on-line classwork can go each school day to get support and assistance, in small groups with social distancing protocols.
"We'll be able to provide kids with some structure, physical activity, community mentorship, not all our kids have that," said SF Recreation and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg.
RELATED: SF family concerned over lack of resources for distance learning
Parent Matt Rizzo likes the program.
"It will help multiple types of families, like working families," said Rizzo.
Mayor London Breed supports the program.
"It will take a village to address the wide range of learning needs for our city's children and youth during the COVI-19 pandemic," she said in a statement.
"Any effort to bring them back to them getting the same effect as if they were in school really helps," said parent Danielle Rhodes.
Five recreation centers will also provide emergency child care for essential workers who qualify.
Registration for the learning hub program begins next month.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic