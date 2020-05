EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire that's burning at an auto repair shop in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are keeping an eye out for flare-ups from a massive 4-alarm fire at an auto repair shop in San Jose.The fire erupted on South 10th Street yesterday afternoon.No one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.