San Jose shooting: Officials share emotional reactions to rail yard tragedy

10 people have died, including the suspect, after shots rang out early this morning. The shooter has been identified as a VTA employee.
"This is every mayor's worst nightmare," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "Our heart pains for the family and the coworkers because we know that so many are feeling deeply this loss of loved ones and friends."
Gov. Gavin Newsom, who arrived in San Jose Wednesday afternoon called the tragedy part of a "pandemic of gun violence."
"There's a numbness I imagine some of us are feeling about this because there's a sameness," Newsom said. "It feels like this happens over and over and over again. Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat."
He urged leaders to "wake up to this reality and take a little damn responsibility" and to "move beyond the platitudes and usual rhetoric."
Senator Dianne Feinstein tweeted her "thoughts are with everyone affected."
Senator Dianne Feinstein tweeted her "thoughts are with everyone affected."
Congressman Ro Khanna says his "heart is with everyone at the VTA and the families of the victims of this horrific tragedy."
California State Assemblymember Evan Low says his "heart breaks for the people killed and injured" the shooting:
California State Assemblymember Evan Low says his "heart breaks for the people killed and injured" the shooting:
California Attorney General Rob Bonta tweeted his "heart goes out to the families of the victims:"
California Attorney General Rob Bonta tweeted his "heart goes out to the families of the victims:"
Gun violence is America's disease.
Our office is in contact with our local partners and stands ready to provide assistance as needed.
State Senator Dave Cortese issued the following statement regarding today's mass shooting: "There are no words that capture the grief and loss being felt by our community today. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims of today's senseless and tragic shooting as well as their families, and I offer my support to them in any way I can. Our mass shooting epidemic continues to give rise to unimaginable heartbreak and loss."
"Our thoughts and love goes out to the VTA family, the organization and what they've had to go through," said Glenn Hendricks, chairman of the VTA board.
President Joe Biden released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the shooting saying in part, "there are at least eight families who will never be whole again."
Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the horrific tragedy that took place this morning in San Jose, where a lone gunman murdered at least eight people and wounded several others at a county rail yard.
We are still awaiting many of the details of this latest mass shooting, but there are some things we know for sure. There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. There are children, parents, and spouses who are waiting to hear whether someone they love is ever going to come home. There are union brothers and sisters - good, honest, hardworking people - who are mourning their own.
I have the solemn duty of yet again of ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Enough.
Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America.
Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more.
God bless all those whose lives were lost today, and all those who loved them.
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the shooting in San Jose on Wednesday. "The shooting in San Jose, the facts are still revealing themselves but it is absolutely tragic, it's absolutely tragic."
She later tweeted that she and President Joe Biden are awaiting more details on the shooting, and that in the meantime, they "grieve with their loved ones.
VP Harris also said gun violence is an "epidemic" in America, that "Congress must act."
While the President and I await additional details on the latest mass shooting in San Jose, we know that eight, innocent victims were taken from us. And we grieve with their loved ones.
The epidemic of gun violence in America must end. Congress must act.
Harris said she has family in San Jose and has worked with the mayor there in the past. She added her prayers and thoughts are with all the families that have been affected.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted his condolences to those who lost loved ones during this tragic shooting saying, "My heart breaks for the families and colleagues of those lost in today's shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail operations facility."
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted his condolences to those who lost loved ones during this tragic shooting saying, "My heart breaks for the families and colleagues of those lost in today's shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail operations facility."
Several Bay Area sports teams also released statements.
The San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes said they were saddened by the "violence in our home of San Jose," and thanked the first responders.
We are saddened and sickened after this morning's violence in our home of San Jose. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the victims, their families and the Valley Transportation Authority.

Thank you to our community heroes who responded quickly to the scene.
Thank you to our community heroes who responded quickly to the scene.
The Golden State Warriors organization said it was "heartbroken" by the "senseless act of violence."
The San Francisco Giants also offered support to the City of San Jose and everyone involved in the "horrific" incident.
We are deeply saddened by today's horrific shooting in San Jose. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire San Jose community impacted by this senseless tragedy.
