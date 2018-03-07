San Jose police investigate after boy injured in shooting

SAN JOSE --
A boy has been taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

At 1:31 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3000 block of Cadillac Drive near Winchester Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a boy suffering from one gunshot wound.

The motive and circumstances around the shooting are under investigation, police said. No suspects have been identified or apprehended as of this afternoon.
