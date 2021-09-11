1 dead, 1 injured in San Jose shooting as police investigate 26th homicide this year

Police lights are pictured in an undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- One of the two people who were shot in the area of Cadillac Drive and Winchester Boulevard in San Jose Friday night is dead, police said.

Officers who responded to the area around 11:29 p.m. found a man and a woman each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.



Both were taken to the hospital. The woman's injury was not life-threatening, but the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The man's name will be released after authorities have confirmed his identity and reached his family.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

