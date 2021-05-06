1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in San Jose, police say

San Jose police first tweeted the incident just after 9 p.m.
They say it happened on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street.
The victim's identities have not been released, but police say both are adult males.
Police say the man who survived has "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Further details were not immediately released.
Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of E. Santa Clara St. One adult male victim with life threatening injuries. Second adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 6, 2021
We do not have suspect or motive info at the moment. pic.twitter.com/nl4fRgK7Ci
3/ This incident has been updated to a homicide. Number 15 for 2021. No other information to share at the moment.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 6, 2021
Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/03nfmxLCzf