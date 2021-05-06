1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in San Jose, police say

Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of E. Santa Clara St. One adult male victim with life threatening injuries. Second adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.



We do not have suspect or motive info at the moment. pic.twitter.com/nl4fRgK7Ci — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 6, 2021

3/ This incident has been updated to a homicide. Number 15 for 2021. No other information to share at the moment.



Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/03nfmxLCzf — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 6, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say one person has died, and another was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in San Jose.San Jose police first tweeted the incident just after 9 p.m.They say it happened on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street.The victim's identities have not been released, but police say both are adult males.Police say the man who survived has "non-life-threatening" injuries.Further details were not immediately released.