1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in San Jose, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say one person has died, and another was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in San Jose.

San Jose police first tweeted the incident just after 9 p.m.

They say it happened on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street.

The victim's identities have not been released, but police say both are adult males.

Police say the man who survived has "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josedeadly shootingsjpdfatal shootinghomicideshootingdouble shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News