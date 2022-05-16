2 injured in shooting near San Jose State University, suspect at large, police say

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of South 10th Street, according to a 4:24 a.m. tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.
Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 400 block of South 10th St.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 16, 2022
One male victim with a life threatening injury, one female with a non-life threatening injury.
No suspect/motive info yet.
TOC 3:08 PM
Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/hYvQBOl8HX
Upon arrival, they found two victims: a man with life-threatening injuries and a woman who is expected to survive.
Police are investigating for suspects and motive. No arrests have been made.
