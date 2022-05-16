2 injured in shooting near San Jose State University, suspect at large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police are on the scene of a shooting early Monday that injured two people near San Jose State University.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of South 10th Street, according to a 4:24 a.m. tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.



Upon arrival, they found two victims: a man with life-threatening injuries and a woman who is expected to survive.

Police are investigating for suspects and motive. No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.


