2 injured in shooting near San Jose State University, suspect at large, police say

Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 400 block of South 10th St.



One male victim with a life threatening injury, one female with a non-life threatening injury.



No suspect/motive info yet.



TOC 3:08 PM



Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/hYvQBOl8HX — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 16, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police are on the scene of a shooting early Monday that injured two people near San Jose State University.Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of South 10th Street, according to a 4:24 a.m. tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.Upon arrival, they found two victims: a man with life-threatening injuries and a woman who is expected to survive.Police are investigating for suspects and motive. No arrests have been made.