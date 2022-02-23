guns

3 arrested after 'full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside San Jose home

Authorities said the suspects, two men and a woman, are all convicted felons. All are currently in custody.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside SJ home, 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said, "assault weapons, machine guns, and ghost guns" (all illegal weapons), were seized from what they're calling a "sophisticated ghost gun factory."

Three people are now in custody, accused of running the operation out of a home in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.

Ask residents in the neighborhood, and many feel there's an undeniable sense of safety across this small pocket of San Jose.

"It's old world charm, parks and kids and lots of restaurants. It's got its own downtown," resident Gary Sassmann told ABC7 News.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

However, located a little more than a mile outside of Downtown Willow Glen's core is what authorities are calling a full-scale ghost gun factory.

Along Roy Avenue and inside what's being described as an "unassuming $1.6-million home," a small arsenal was recently uncovered.

Weapons seized included eight assault weapons, like AK and AR-style rifles, as well as two handguns.

"I'm shocked! I'm shocked," Sassmann added. "Usually Willow Glen is so safe, you don't hear of anything like that around here."



Authorities said the suspects, two men and a woman, are all convicted felons. All are currently in custody.

Joseph Cahoon, 31, of Morgan Hill, Jack Mahon, 38, and Amanda Bazzani, 32, both of San Jose, are charged with multiple felony counts of illegal gun possession and were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. Instead, their court appearances were postponed to Wednesday.

VIDEO: Former Contra Costa Co. Sheriff's volunteer accused of making ghost guns
EMBED More News Videos

A former Contra Costa County Sheriff's volunteer is reportedly under investigation for potential illegal gun possessions and weapons manufacturing.



The DA's office said a search of the brick bungalow also uncovered 3D printers and other tools and machinery used to manufacture ghost guns.

These are firearms, popular for the criminal element. They can't be traced and are often bought and sold on the black market, ordered online, and assembled at home.

"That is why ghost guns are so popular with people who are not supposed to possess firearms," Deputy District Attorney Michael Vidmar told reporters. "They are able to get them through means that bypass background checks, safe handling mechanisms."

"Ghost guns are completely off the grid basically," Councilmember Dev Davis told ABC7 News.

The house is located in her district. Councilman Davis said state laws will take effect on July 1, which will tighten ghost gun restrictions.

RELATED: SJ unanimously approves new gun control plan in wake of mass VTA yard shooting

"There's actually a new law coming online in July, so that any un-serialized weapons or firearm parts will be illegal to have possession of," she explained.

"The concern is, like the people who were arrested here, who have made firearms that are one, illegal- assault weapons, machine guns. And they're also making guns that are being distributed into our community," DDA Vidmar said. "Likely falling into the hands of people who are not supposed to possess firearms."

SEE ALSO: 63% of Californians say gun laws should be stricter

Vidmar added, SJPD, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in the investigation.

The DA's office said the suspects, all convicted felons, specialized in custom-order assault weapons, built for criminals, and sold on the illegal market.

They face prison time, if convicted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josewillow glenweaponssanta clara countyarrestgun safetyillegal firearmgun lawsguns
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
EXCLUSIVE: Customer saves Alameda restaurant workers from gunman
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Feds investigating former Contra Costa Sheriff's volunteer
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in SoCal
TOP STORIES
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Homeless grateful but concerned over Santa Rosa warming shelters
SF judge throws out plea deals for 3 NorCal militia members
16-year-old found dead in SF alley identified
Biden, Newsom pledge $35M in lithium production in CA
Twins born on 'Twosday' at Stanford Children's Health
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Investigators explain how they solved 25-year-old cold case
AccuWeather Forecast: Showers fade, freezing temps on the way
1st-ever 'Pride Prom' announced for East Bay high schoolers
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
2/22/22: Couples tie the knot on once-in-a-century wedding date
More TOP STORIES News