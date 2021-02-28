4 arrested, 5 cars impounded during San Jose sideshow enforcement Saturday, police say

Good morning SJ. Your Officers were hard at work last night conducting sideshow enforcement. Along with the dangerous and reckless driving we often get reports of gunfire at these events. Last night we arrested 3 suspects for illegally possessing these 3 guns. pic.twitter.com/Om4MT9kweq — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 28, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Officers arrested four people, impounded five cars and issued more than 40 citations related to sideshow activities Saturday night, San Jose police said.Officers responded to several sideshow reports during the night, police said.Three arrests were made of people suspected of illegally possessing guns and the firearms were confiscated. Another arrest was made for multiple counts of reckless driving, police said.Many of the citations were given under a city spectator ordinance.The impounded cars will be held for 30 days."As long as this activity continues, we will keep up the enforcement with available resources," police said in a statement.