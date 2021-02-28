4 arrested, 5 cars impounded during San Jose sideshow enforcement Saturday, police say

Officers responded to several sideshow reports during the night, police said.
Three arrests were made of people suspected of illegally possessing guns and the firearms were confiscated. Another arrest was made for multiple counts of reckless driving, police said.
Many of the citations were given under a city spectator ordinance.
The impounded cars will be held for 30 days.
"As long as this activity continues, we will keep up the enforcement with available resources," police said in a statement.
Good morning SJ. Your Officers were hard at work last night conducting sideshow enforcement. Along with the dangerous and reckless driving we often get reports of gunfire at these events. Last night we arrested 3 suspects for illegally possessing these 3 guns. pic.twitter.com/Om4MT9kweq— San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 28, 2021
2/2 In addition, 5 30-day impounds, 1 arrest for reckless driving, and over 40 citations, many for municipal code spectator violations.— San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 28, 2021
These events are illegal and we will continue the enforcement.#itsnotworthit pic.twitter.com/xGPPlI4gsA