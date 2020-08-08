San Mateo police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her 60s

San Mateo police say the victim contacted police to report the assault at 9th Avenue and South El Camino Real.
Police say the suspect left the scene on foot and a search is now underway.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s.
Police described him as light skinned with an average build and height, with "dark outgrown or slightly curly hair."
They say he was wearing a red sweatshirt with "LIFEGUARD" on the front with dark pants.
The suspect may have also been riding a silver bicycle with tape wrapped around the seat, police say.
The police department believes the suspect visited businesses in San Mateo.
Residents and business owners are asked to check their security cameras.
Those with information on the assault or suspect should contact San Mateo Detective Sergeant Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to police here or by phone at (650) 522-7676.
Police are requesting any security footage from Wednesday between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.