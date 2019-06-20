Family of second San Mateo County stabbing victim says he was called out to area for work

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators in San Mateo County are working to determine whether a 26-year-old Pacifica man is responsible for two homicides along Skyline Boulevard.
The first stabbing victim, identified as 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher of Pacifica, was found late Monday night just north of Reid's Roost Road.
San Mateo County deputies returned to that rural stretch of Skyline Boulevard late Tuesday night to search for additional evidence linked to Nasher's death.
Just before midnight, deputies heard someone calling for help. They found the second victim, 31-year-old John Pekipaki, suffering from stab wounds.
Pekipaki did not survive.
"I'm missing him. He will be missed by us for the rest of our lives," Feofaaki Lautaimi told ABC7 News. "But I know he's in good hands."
Lautaimi is related to Pekipaki's.
Similar to circumstances surrounding Monday night's stabbing victim, Pekipaki's family said he was also responding to a work call.
Lautaimi said he was working for a towing company when a job came up on Tuesday evening.
"He got a call to go over to that area and pick up a vehicle," she said. "When John drove over there, on Highway 35, that's when it happened... That's when they killed him."
Shortly after deputies found Pekipaki, they also spotted a man they believed was responsible for his stabbing.
The sheriff's office said 26-year old Malik Dosouqi of Pacifica was attempting to leave the area.
"A deputy fired at the oncoming vehicle which was driving towards the victims and both deputies," San Mateo County Sheriff's Lt. Stephanie Josephson said. "The suspect was not hit by gunfire, but the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch."
Investigators are working to determine whether there is a connection between the two homicides.
Pekipaki leaves behind an 11-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.
