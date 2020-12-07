San Mateo health officer explains why he's not shutting down the county just yet

MAP: Which counties can, can't reopen under stay-at-home order, reopening tiers
"San Mateo will not at this time be issuing a new local stay-at-home order and will continue to work with business and community leaders on adherence to existing guidelines," county officials said in a statement last week.
On Monday, Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow released a new statement that went into detail as to why the San Mateo County will not be joining San Francisco, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Alameda and Marin counties.
"Being in the purple tier, the state has already put significant restrictions on businesses and the public space in San Mateo County," Morrow said in the statement. "I am aware of no data that some of the business activities on which even greater restrictions are being put into place with this new order are the major drivers of transmission. In fact, I think these greater restrictions are likely to drive more activity indoors, a much riskier endeavor."
RELATED: 5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday, not waiting for state's timeline
The statement emphasized that residents must continue to follow the existing measures under the state's purple tier, and Morrow believes stricter rules will not change habits.
"I think people should stay at home, avoid all non-essential activities, wear masks, and not gather with anyone outside their households," he added. "I've been saying this for about 10 months now. If you didn't listen to my (and many others) entreaties before, I don't think you'll likely change your behavior based on a new order. I appreciate that some of you think I (or the government) have magical abilities to change everyone's behavior, but I assure you, I (we) do not."
Morrow also reasoned that a certain set of numbers should not be the basis for stricter rules.
VIDEO: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
"I don't see us (governmental public health) looking at data other than case rates and positivity rates and hospital rates in order to make balanced decisions. When you only look at one thing, you only see one thing," Morrow said.
But San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said he respectfully disagrees.
"We have to take a pause, and that is going to require additional sacrifice," said Canepa, urging county health officials to follow the lead of neighboring counties.
"The numbers might be different here in San Mateo County, but remember the virus doesn't know the difference between county lines," he stressed.
The new stay-at-home restrictions that the other Bay Area counties are following would eliminate all indoor and outdoor dining, restricting restaurants to takeout only. Bars and wineries would have to close, along with hair salons, nail salons and other personal care services.
MAP: Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
In Contra Costa County where they enacted stricter stay-at-home rules on Sunday, Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said, "I and other county health officers in the Bay Area don't think we can wait for the state's new restrictions to go into effect later this month. We must act swiftly to save as many lives as we can. This is an emergency."
"Our biggest fear all along is that we won't have a bed for you or your mother or your grandmother or grandfather when they get sick," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. "(It's) the reality we'll be facing unless we slow the spread. The measures we've tried so far simply haven't bent the curve the way we need it to."
Dr. Morrow said if and when Gov. Gavin Newsom issues the regional stay-at-home order for the Bay Area, San Mateo County will support it. For now, he's hoping that the following data will make people think twice about their decisions.
"Right now, based on modeling data, there are an estimated 8 to 15,000 active cases in San Mateo County capable of transmitting the infection to others," Morrow said. "These active infections are EV-ER-Y-where. Literally, they are in every corner of the County. The chance of you encountering this virus anywhere is much, much higher than it was just a few weeks ago. Many people are asymptomatic and can transmit the virus unknowingly. And these asymptomatic people may very well be the ones you are most like to let your guard down with, your family and friends."
Read Dr. Scott Morrow's full statement on his decision here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic