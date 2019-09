UPDATE 9/1/19 @ 9:14pm: She has been FOUND safe. Thank you for your concern. — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) September 2, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The teenage girl reported missing out of San Mateo has been found safe, according to the San Mateo Police Department.16-year-old Liliana Olson had last been seen at 9:10 am Sunday when she was reported missing.At 9:17 pm, police tweeted she was found safe.Details about her disappearance were not released.