Residents ordered to shelter in place due to hazmat event in San Pablo neighborhood, police say

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- San Pablo police issued a shelter-in-place alert Wednesday for an area near Stanton Avenue and Giant Road due to a "hazmat event."

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police were originally dispatched at 10:43 a.m. and issued the alert at about 12:50 p.m., asking people to shelter in place until told it's safe to go outside.

Police didn't say what the hazardous materials are or what led to the altert but did disclose that containers of an unknown, potentially hazardous substance were found in the shed and garage of a residence on the 900 block of Stanton Avenue.

The homeowner is said to be cooperating with authorities and a bomb squad is en route to inspect the containers.

People are also asked to avoid the area while crews work to clean up the scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.