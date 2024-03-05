San Pablo man charged with murder in the disappearance of wife and her mother

Contra Costa County prosecutors have charged a San Pablo man with two counts of murder stemming from the disappearance of his wife and her mother.

Contra Costa County prosecutors have charged a San Pablo man with two counts of murder stemming from the disappearance of his wife and her mother.

Contra Costa County prosecutors have charged a San Pablo man with two counts of murder stemming from the disappearance of his wife and her mother.

Contra Costa County prosecutors have charged a San Pablo man with two counts of murder stemming from the disappearance of his wife and her mother.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Pablo man is facing two counts of murder in the mysterious disappearance of his wife and mother in law six months ago.

Tho Ly, 40, and her 74-year-old mom Que Tran mysteriously vanished from their San Pablo home in September. Ly's husband Phuc Vo reported them missing.

Tho Ly, 40, and her mother, 74-year-old Que Tran San Pablo Police Department

This is an image of Phuc Vo, suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Tho Ly, and her mother, Que Tran. San Pablo Police Department

"Mr. Vo called us to report that his wife and her mother had left the residence after a family argument and he hadn't seen them since Sept. 6 the prior week," said San Pablo Police spokesperson Peggy Chou.

Police treated it as a missing persons case and followed up on them voluntarily travelling to Southern California. But evidence wasn't adding up until December, when investigators pointedly asked Vo if he had seen his wife's Honda Fit since they disappeared.

He said no.

The women's Honda had supposedly been driven downstate in September, and police allege Phuc Vo was seen in the car in Oakland in December. San Pablo Police Dept.

"And then on the same day, Mr. Vo is seen entering his wife's vehicle and actually seen moving it, driving away and parking it at a different location," Chou said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Police say that made Vo a person of interest, and by last week, they served a search warrant at the family's home in San Pablo with the help of other local law enforcement agencies.

Vo was arrested and on Monday, the Contra Costa District attorney charged him with two counts of murder with special circumstance enhancements.

Vo was supposed to be arraigned on Tuesday, but the district attorney told ABC7's Leslie Brinkley late Tuesday, it was postponed until March 19 at 1:30 p.m. He is being held in the Martinez jail with no bail.

MORE: Santa Clara man charged with murder in shooting death of 3-year-old, prosecutors say

Police say the tragedy extends to the suspect's and victim's two elementary school aged children caught in the middle of this homicide case who are now living with other family.

"As of now the victims have not been located. We are still actively processing evidence and following up on leads," Chou said.

San Pablo police are asking for the public's help in figuring out a motive and where the bodies of the two missing women might be located.

They say the couple had financial problems.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to call (510) 215-3150.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live