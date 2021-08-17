22-year-old Florida murder suspect arrested in San Ramon, police say

The suspect involved in our extensive search today has been located and placed under arrest by San Ramon PD personnel. As mentioned, our officers remained in the area and responded after an alert community member reported a possible sighting. He was detained without incident. https://t.co/HIyjUtiSNP — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 18, 2021

The subject we are searching for is Reynaldo John Sanchez (22 years old). He was last seen wearing a red shirt. He is wanted for P.C. 187 (Murder) out of Florida. https://t.co/49elI4ICaW pic.twitter.com/wCedNbJpcO — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 17, 2021

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- San Ramon police have located and arrested a murder suspect out of Florida Tuesday night.Officers spent the day searching for 22-year-old Reynaldo John Sanchez, who fled from police in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks and N. Monarch Drive.A shelter in place was issued for residents in the area and students at Gale Ranch Middle School were held past their scheduled release time of 2:45 p.m. out of caution.All lockdowns have been lifted.Police tweeted they found Sanchez just before 8 p.m. and that he was detained "without incident."