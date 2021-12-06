Northbound San Tomas Expressway near Santa Clara closed indefinitely after major collision

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - 12/5/21 at 8:30pm



Northbound San Tomas Expwy is closed indefinitely between Scott Blvd & Central Expwy due to a major injury collision.



Please avoid the area until further notice or slow down & follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene. pic.twitter.com/67iv3g4Xe8 — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) December 6, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Santa Clara police have closed northbound San Tomas Expressway, between Scott Boulevard and Central Expressway due to a "major injury collision."Police ask that people avoid the area until further notice or slow down and follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene.