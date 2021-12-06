Traffic

Northbound San Tomas Expressway near Santa Clara closed indefinitely after major collision

(Shutterstock)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Santa Clara police have closed northbound San Tomas Expressway, between Scott Boulevard and Central Expressway due to a "major injury collision."

Police ask that people avoid the area until further notice or slow down and follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene.



Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsanta clarafreewaycollisionroad closure
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News