Ambulances wait hours to offload patients as Santa Clara County hospitals burdened with soaring COVID-19 cases

The Santa Clara Public Health department says "on several occasions over the past week," ambulances have waited up to seven hours to get a patient into the emergency department. The extended wait times are "largely due to the significant volume of patients at hospitals, which have been heavily affected by the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."
While ambulances wait, EMTs are unable to respond to other emergencies.
RELATED: 44 emergency staff at Kaiser Permanente San Jose infected with COVID-19, officials confirm
The fire department has served as a backup six times because so many ambulances "were tied up at hospital emergency departments."
The county is very concerned about the impact COVID-19 is having in the hospitals and in a statement to ABC7 News, the health department said, "this strain on hospitals affects patients with all types of needs: trauma care from accidents, heart attacks, strokes, and the many other reasons-including COVID-19-that any resident might on a moment's notice need emergency transport and access to hospital-level care."
On Saturday, 689 people were hospitalized in the county.
The county reported 887 new COVID-19 cases from the past few days. 10% of all ICU beds are available within the county, health officials tweeted on Sunday.
887*new COVID-19 cases were reported to @HealthySCC reflecting new diagnoses over the past few days. There are no additional deaths in this reporting period, keeping the total at 747. 10% of all (including surge) ICU beds are available. Data dashboard: https://t.co/AI1YKWsZxe pic.twitter.com/VES7cHNJed— Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) January 3, 2021
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic