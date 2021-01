Ambulances wait hours to offload patients as Santa Clara County hospitals burdened with soaring COVID-19 cases

EMBED >More News Videos Dozens of staff members at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center's emergency department have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week and hospital officials say an inflatable costume may be the cause.

887*new COVID-19 cases were reported to @HealthySCC reflecting new diagnoses over the past few days. There are no additional deaths in this reporting period, keeping the total at 747. 10% of all (including surge) ICU beds are available. Data dashboard: https://t.co/AI1YKWsZxe pic.twitter.com/VES7cHNJed — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) January 3, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is causing massive wait-times at Santa Clara County hospitals.The Santa Clara Public Health department says "on several occasions over the past week," ambulances have waited up to seven hours to get a patient into the emergency department. The extended wait times are "largely due to the significant volume of patients at hospitals, which have been heavily affected by the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."While ambulances wait, EMTs are unable to respond to other emergencies.The fire department has served as a backup six times because so many ambulances "were tied up at hospital emergency departments."The county is very concerned about the impact COVID-19 is having in the hospitals and in a statement to ABC7 News, the health department said, "this strain on hospitals affects patients with all types of needs: trauma care from accidents, heart attacks, strokes, and the many other reasons-including COVID-19-that any resident might on a moment's notice need emergency transport and access to hospital-level care."On Saturday, 689 people were hospitalized in the county.The county reported 887 new COVID-19 cases from the past few days. 10% of all ICU beds are available within the county, health officials tweeted on Sunday.