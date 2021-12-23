Real Estate

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million, boasts stone fireplace and cookie oven: Zillow

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa's house valued at more than $1 million: Zillow

NORTH POLE -- For the first time, Santa's house jumped in value to more than $1 million, according to real estate website Zillow.

Santa's property benefitted from the pandemic real estate boom, Zillow experts said in a news release. Since last year, his home has gained an astonishing 19% in value to $1,031,401.

It's not surprising that the Claus's home is worth so much--though it's just 2,500 square feet, it sits on 25 acres and boasts a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet cookie oven. The property also has several tiny homes--for elves, of course--a toy workshop, and garage with room for a sleigh and reindeer stalls.

RELATED: NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition

Over the last year, Santa and Mrs. Claus also made some pandemic adjustments, like buying a spin bike and adopting a dog.

According to Zillow, Santa's home was added to the site in 2016, but is off the market and has never been sold. Experts expect the value to rise another 14% next year, keeping in line with the rest of the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesanta clausholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News