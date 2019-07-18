Science

9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel

Archaeologists have unearthed a huge Stone Age settlement that may have been home to as many as 3,000 people.

The Israel Antiquities Authority says the city existed about 9,000 years ago just outside Jerusalem.

The team found thousands of arrowheads, jewelry and figurines.

There was also evidence of sophisticated urban planning and farming, including a storage shed containing a huge quantity of seeds.

The ancient citizens also kept goats, cows and pigs - and hunted game.

One scholar is calling it a game-changer that will drastically shift what we know about the Neolithic era.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehistoryu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News