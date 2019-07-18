9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel

Archaeologists have unearthed a huge Stone Age settlement that may have been home to as many as 3,000 people.The Israel Antiquities Authority says the city existed about 9,000 years ago just outside Jerusalem.The team found thousands of arrowheads, jewelry and figurines.There was also evidence of sophisticated urban planning and farming, including a storage shed containing a huge quantity of seeds.The ancient citizens also kept goats, cows and pigs - and hunted game.One scholar is calling it a game-changer that will drastically shift what we know about the Neolithic era.