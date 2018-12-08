SCIENCE

Christmas comet: How to see Comet 46P/Wirtanen in the sky this month

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA's Jane Houston Jones explains how to see Comet 46P/Wirtanen -- dubbed the "Christmas comet" -- in the sky in December. (Bill Cooke/NASA)

Danny Clemens
Santa's sleigh isn't the only thing you'll want to try and catch a glimpse of in the sky this month: Comet 46P/Wirtanen, dubbed the "Christmas comet" by some, is also set to blaze across the December sky.

Come Dec. 16, the comet will be just over 7 million miles from Earth and should be visible to the naked eye, according to the University of Maryland Comet Wirtanen Observing Campaign. The campaign predicts excellent observation conditions and said the comet should be visible "most of the night around close approach" in the northern and southern hemispheres.

Though it measures just three-fourths of a mile across, the Christmas comet will put on quite a show this time around. As the National Space Centre in the United Kingdom explains: "When the comet is at its closest (and brightest) to Earth, it's also being vaporized by the Sun, shedding reflective dust and vapor that could make it even brighter."

"It will appear as a fuzzy point of light that moves across our winter night sky throughout the month of December. Nevertheless, if you're under a clear night sky away from city lights, you should be able to spot 46P/Wirtanen throughout December if you know where to look," the museum added.

46P will be the 10th-closest comet to Earth in modern times, according to UMD data, though rest assured that there is no chance that the comet could hit our planet.

Carl Wirtanen discovered 46P on Jan. 17, 1940, at the Lick Observatory in Mount Hamilton, California. The comet has an orbital period of approximately 5.5 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacenasaholidayu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
SCIENCE
Wind on Mars recorded by NASA lander for first time
Renovations kick off at Western Addition's Margaret Hayward Playground
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
Private partners to help NASA put science experiments on moon, Mars
More Science
Top Stories
Anthony York, younger brother for 49ers CEO, dies at age 35
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
Timeline of Terror: The evacuation of Paradise from beginning to end
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Lake Tahoe resorts opening up for the season
Hundreds Brave the Bay for Make-A-Wish event in San Francisco
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
Show More
French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
How to live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area
Santa Claus delivering toys on Harley Davidson motorcycles in San Mateo
More News