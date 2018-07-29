Mollie Tibbetts update: Search of pig farm turns up no sign of missing Iowa student

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say they have searched a pig farm and other places near where 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts went missing but have turned up no sign of her. (Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
Investigators say they have searched a pig farm and other places in east-central Iowa near where a University of Iowa student went missing but have turned up no sign of her.

KCCI-TV reports the pig farm is near Guernsey, about 15 minutes from 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts' hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Tibbetts was last seen the evening of July 18 jogging near her boyfriend's Brooklyn home, where she was staying to watch his dogs while he was out of town.

Tibbetts' boyfriend Dalton Jack has been ruled out as a suspect.

SEE ALSO: Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline

"This is not like her," Jack told WOI-TV last week. "If this is her running off, nobody would've seen it coming. Nobody in the world. Not her family, not me -- nobody would've ever guessed that she just take off and not tell anybody."

Investigators are using forensic technology to scour Tibbetts' social media accounts, fitness tracker and phone for clues. As more time passes since Tibbetts' disappearance, authorities are increasingly suspecting that she was abducted.

"There's really no clues," Laura Calderwood, Tibbetts' mother, told "Good Morning America" in an exclusive interview on Friday. "There's a DCI agent who said she's been in the business for 23 years and only one other case where she had so few leads. So I really can't speculate. I'm just hoping for the best."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
missing personmissing womanu.s. & worldiowacollege student
Top Stories
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 24,000 acres
Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 89,000 acres
Cal Fire estimates 300 fires burning in California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
San Francisco Marathon draws nearly 28,000 runners
Napa County fire near Lake Berryessa destroys homes, prompts evacuations
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Remembering the great-grandmother, 2 children who died in Carr Fire
Show More
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in Lake, Mendocino, Napa counties due to fires
Residents, volunteers race to save animals, homes as Carr Fire rages
Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 80,000 acres
Family mourns Daly City construction worker killed on first day of job
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More News