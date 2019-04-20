Search resumes for missing Hayward teen swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay after possible sighting

We have resumed a search in HMB this morning based on a possible sighting of the 18y/o Hayward man in the water off Poplar Beach. Dense fog is still an issue, but we have a boat & jet ski in the water actively searching. We will provide updates ASAP & a news release to follow. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) April 19, 2019

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- There has been a possible sighting after an 18-year-old Hayward man went missing at Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says dense fog is still an issue, but they have a boat and jet ski in the water actively searching.Friends identify the missing boogie boarder as Hayward High School senior, Naphtali Moi Moi.A riptide pulled him out to sea at Poplar Beach Thursday afternoon.