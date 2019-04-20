Search resumes for missing Hayward teen swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay after possible sighting

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says dense fog is still an issue, but they have a boat and jet ski in the water actively searching.
RELATED: Search underway for Hayward teen swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay
Friends identify the missing boogie boarder as Hayward High School senior, Naphtali Moi Moi.
A riptide pulled him out to sea at Poplar Beach Thursday afternoon.
We have resumed a search in HMB this morning based on a possible sighting of the 18y/o Hayward man in the water off Poplar Beach. Dense fog is still an issue, but we have a boat & jet ski in the water actively searching. We will provide updates ASAP & a news release to follow.— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) April 19, 2019