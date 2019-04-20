Search resumes for missing Hayward teen swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay after possible sighting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- There has been a possible sighting after an 18-year-old Hayward man went missing at Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says dense fog is still an issue, but they have a boat and jet ski in the water actively searching.

Friends identify the missing boogie boarder as Hayward High School senior, Naphtali Moi Moi.

A riptide pulled him out to sea at Poplar Beach Thursday afternoon.

