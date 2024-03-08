Best actress win for Emma Stone would put Searchlight Pictures in rare company

An Oscar win for Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things" would extend a streak of dominance for Searchlight Pictures in the lead actress category at the Academy Awards.
In the past six years, actresses from Searchlight films have won the best actress Oscar four times.
Other past best actress winners from Searchlight Pictures films include Natalie Portman for "Black Swan" (2010) and Hillary Swank for "Boys Don't Cry" (2000) - making six wins in this category in the last 25 years - the most of any studio.
Will Stone can keep the trend going?
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this station.