Big preparations underway for San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Lunar New Year celebrations continue this weekend. In San Francisco, the annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival kicks off Saturday night.

There's a lot of work to be done to get ready for this huge parade. Organizers said hundreds of thousands of people turned out last year for the parade despite the downpouring rain. This year, they believe even more people will come out for the festive celebration.

Expect to see dozens of lions from the "Lion Dance Me" team. Norman Lau is the dance team director.

"(We will have) about 30 lions, about seven to eight dragons. We'll see," said Lau.

Lau has about 100 to 120 people participating in lion dance performances. They are local high school students who practice seven days a week for local shows ending with the beloved Chinese New Year parade.

"It's a great culmination of the ending of the Lunar New Year celebration," said Lau.

On San Francisco streets, crews are quickly putting up the bleachers.

Big crowds are expected to pack the stands -- rain or shine.

"I expect very beautiful weather. Like 70 degrees. It will be very, very beautiful and more crowded. Thank goodness no rain. No rain," said Business Owner Rwhi Zeidan.

"It's very exciting," said Peter Ng. "The parade happens every year. There's lot of people coming all over the country because it's only once a year."

Ryan Fong - who used to be a lion dancer - now volunteers with the Miss Chinatown Pageant. He loves the parade for so many reasons.

"Seeing the lion dancers, seeing the marching bands, seeing the court of the Miss Chinatown Pageant," said Ryan Fong.

The Grand Marshall this year is actress Akwafina.

"That's very exciting for the city of San Francisco. I'm very excited to see her if I get to see her," said Fong.

The owner of Discount Cigarettes on Kearny and Commercial says the parade is good for business and great for the community.

"It's so beautiful. I watch this more than 10 times," said Rwhi Zeidan. "It's only once a year to see Kearny Street full of people like this. It's so, so exciting."

Organizers suggest spectators arrive early - maybe as early as 3 or 4 p.m. because of all the traffic and road closures.

This year, there will be a grand finale fireworks show at Union Square.

