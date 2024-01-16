Golden Globe-winner Awkwafina named Grand Marshal at SF's 2024 Chinese New Year Parade

Organizers have announced actress and rapper Awkwafina as its Grand Marshal for the 2024 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade.

Organizers have announced actress and rapper Awkwafina as its Grand Marshal for the 2024 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade.

Organizers have announced actress and rapper Awkwafina as its Grand Marshal for the 2024 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade.

Organizers have announced actress and rapper Awkwafina as its Grand Marshal for the 2024 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8" star Awkwafina will be the Grand Marshal at the 2024 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "The Farewell" in 2020, will kick off the parade on February 24 when she lights the ceremonial opening firecrackers.

MORE: SF Chinese New Year Parade lights up downtown with thousands in attendance

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade lit up downtown with thousands in attendance.

The theme for this year's Chinese New Year Festival and Parade is "Embracing the Dragon Within."

Chinese New Year celebrations will run for more than a month this year from January 28 through March 3.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live