Watch Today: San Francisco Mayor London Breed, city officials to address George Floyd demonstrations, safety

Breed is expected to address San Franciscans at 10 a.m. Sunday on the demonstrations that have take place this weekend.
In a press conference, the mayor addressed the new order, effective Sunday at 8 p.m.
We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020
People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.
The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.
We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the protest related to the death George Floyd that swept through the streets of San Francisco Saturday afternoon started out peaceful, but as nightfall came, violence and crime began.
Several looters were caught on camera running in and out of stores on Market street. Police surrounded the area as looters broke into stores like Sawroski and shattered glass doors at the main entrance of Westfield Mall.
Other stores like CVS, and Walgreens along Market Street were also hit by looters. Those buildings were initially boarded up but that didn't stop people from looting.
An estimated 25 to 30 stores in Union Square were broken into and looted Saturday night, according to Karin Flood, executive director of the Union Square Business Improvement District.
The damage is estimated to be in the millions, Flood said.
The organization is also assessing damage to the Westfield Center, possibly from a fire.
"San Francisco's Union Square has long been the celebratory heart of our city and also played witness to many historic moments and protests," Flood said in part in a statement to ABC7. "Last night's vandalism and looting has broken that heart. We were already on our knees but just beginning to get up from COVID. This has knocked us down again."
An estimated 25-30 stores in San Francisco's Union Square were broken into and looted Saturday night during the demonstrations, an official with the Union Square Business Improvement District said. The cost of the damage is expected to be in the millions. https://t.co/hKaO8xPgvS pic.twitter.com/ceEm2LmceN— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 31, 2020
The march began around 12 p.m. at the UN Plaza before protesters made their way to City Hall
The group then marched down to the Embarcadero and turned up Harrison Street in what appeared to be an attempt to get onto the Bay Bridge. However, they were met by several San Francisco police officers who had blocked multiple on-ramps.
Protesters walking down Market Street could be heard chanting, "Black lives matter"and "No justice, no peace, no racist police."
SF Protest for George Floyd#SanFrancisco #BlackLivesMatters #BLM #JusticeForGeorge #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/vBtp36xc05— 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🌹🌻🦺 (@dannyreccs) May 30, 2020
SKY7 captured the moment a George Floyd protester threw an object at a police cruiser. It broke the back window as the vehicle drove away from the protesters.
Demonstrators moved to the Mission District where they bent a knee in front of the police station. Officers stood and watched.
The protestors made their way back to City Hall before vandalizing stores on Market Street.
This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.
The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.
Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.
Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.
The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd's death.
