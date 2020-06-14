1 injured in senior complex fire in San Francisco, officials say cause under investigation

UPDATE- FIRE CONTAINED TO SIXTH FLOOR -- 1 INJURED (STABLE)-- UNK DISPLACED IF ANY--FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION 2018 Hrs https://t.co/M83NsEdYXY— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 14, 2020
All floors of the center were evacuated after the fire was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday. The one person who was injured was in stable condition, firefighters said. The nature of the injury was not immediately reported.
Firefighters did not immediately know whether anyone in the senior housing complex has been displaced as a result of the fire. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the fire, its cause under investigation Saturday night.
