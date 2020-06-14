Society

1 injured in senior complex fire in San Francisco, officials say cause under investigation

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was injured Saturday night in a fire that was contained to the sixth floor of a senior housing complex at 1880 Pine Street near Japantown, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said.




All floors of the center were evacuated after the fire was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday. The one person who was injured was in stable condition, firefighters said. The nature of the injury was not immediately reported.
Firefighters did not immediately know whether anyone in the senior housing complex has been displaced as a result of the fire. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the fire, its cause under investigation Saturday night.


