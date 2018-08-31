SF freshman facing 8 felony charges for bringing gun to school, discharging it

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4101380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video taken from inside of a classroom shows Balboa High School students on lockdown after there was a report of a gun on the San Francisco campus.

The ATF is working with San Francisco Police to determine where the gun came from and how the 14-year-old freshman obtained it."Hopefully things go normal," said Nia Anderson, a sophomore at Balboa High School as she returned to class on Friday.Students at Balboa were looking for a normal the day after their classmate brought a gun to class and it discharged sending a shot through a chair."I am still kinda nervous. I feel like everyone is gonna talk about it," said Anderson.Teachers talked with students about Thursday's incident. Counselors were also available.The staff played an early role in trying to find the 14-year-old freshman involved. An email sent to ABC 7 shows classrooms giving the all clear. The name of the suspected student is written and a clothing description of a red hoodie is given."I work here too. It was ok the staff was great," said Erisha Amagan, she's a mother of a student and teacher's aide.The student ran off campus, but police sources say his mother turned him in at the Bayview Station. Now he faces eight felony charges."Including possession of a firearm on campus, possession of live ammunition, and negligent discharge," said Ofc. Grace Gatpandan, San Francisco Police Department.The ATF is helping San Francisco police determine where the gun came from.The other three students detained appear to have been involved only after the gun shot happened."Now the other three students that were involved were released to their parents pending further investigation," said Ofc. Gatpandan.ABC 7 asked the district what discipline the student may be facing. Per the district policy:"Immediate suspension and expulsion referral are mandatory for possession of a gun."