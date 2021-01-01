2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-run in SF's South of Market neighborhood on New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two women died in San Francisco on New Year's Eve after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the city's South of Market neighborhood, police and a local elected official said.At about 4 p.m., police responded to a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians at Second and Mission streets. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victims and summoned medics to the scene.One victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other was transported to a hospital and died there.The suspect was located after he fled on foot from the scene, police said.Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the SoMa neighborhood, called the collision an "absolutely awful and tragic fatal hit and run." It was Haney who identified the victims as women."A person should not need to risk their lives when they walk or bike in SoMa or downtown," Haney wrote on Twitter. "The streets are still far too dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists."Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.