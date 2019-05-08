San Francisco judge declares mistrial in skateboard attack on security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A skateboarder accused of attacking a security guard in San Francisco will walk a free man.

Suspect accused of attacking San Francisco security guard is well-known skateboarder

A judge Tuesday said the jury deadlocked and declared a mistrial in the case of 24-year-old Jesse Vieira.

Prosecutors say Vieira beat Dan Jansen when he tried to prevent Vieira from skating around a high-rise.

San Francisco security guard attacked by skateboarder is out of coma, but not well, family says

Jansen's family says he's now in an assisted living facility.
