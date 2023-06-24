Kaiser Permanente shares why it's been loyal sponsor of SF Pride for nearly 30 years

Kaiser Permanente is honored to be a major part of the LGBTQ+ community by sponsoring SF PRIDE for the 29th year in a row. Kaiser Permanente celebrates #PRIDE and all that is you.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente is "celebrating PRIDE and all that is you." They are a proud sponsor of San Francisco's Pride Parade.

Dr. Tarek Salaway, Kaiser Permanente, SVP/Area Manager for the San Francisco Golden Gate Service Area shares why SF Pride is so important to Kaiser Permanente, "we are proud to be a long-standing sanctuary of care, for healing, for humanity and excellence, for all of us and especially for our LGBTQ+ population."

RELATED: San Francisco Pride Parade streams live exclusively on ABC7

After 29 years of sponsorship, it is a long testament to Kaiser Permanente's commitment to health care in the Bay Area.

"Now more than ever, when people who are seeking the fundamental right to get care in an affirming way of who they are as human beings, it is so important for us to stand proud and strong and say we are there, we are your partner. Our providers reflect the community, we're very proud of that. By being a strong presence, we help affirm the individual dignity of each person, and much more importantly, the larger beauty of our full community, especially our LGBTQ+ community," said Dr. Tarek.

During Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade, there will be over 1,000 Kaiser Permanente marchers, and Dr. Tarek emphasized, "I'm looking forward to a whole lot of fun, the joy, the expressions of beauty in all of us. And most importantly, we say you are beautiful, be who you are, be all that is you, and live with compassion for one another."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live