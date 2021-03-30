1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in SF's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital in San Francisco's Mission District Monday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at 24th and Mission St. near the BART station, according to police.

The condition of the injured victim is not known.

Police have not released details about a suspect.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomission districtdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingsfpdmission district
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more Bay Area counties could move into orange tier
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
UCSF doctor 'not concerned' after CDC warning of COVID surge
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
700 whistles donated to protect Asian seniors stolen in SF
What's secret behind Contra Costa County's fast vaccine rollout?
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
Show More
Increased use of vaccine passports could lead to scams, experts warn
COVID-19 updates: Oakland Unified begins in-person learning today
AccuWeather forecast: Warming resumes today, records possible tomorrow and Thursday
South Bay launches effort to vaccinate housebound residents
Here's best day to search for vaccine appointments in CA
More TOP STORIES News