1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in SF's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital in San Francisco's Mission District Monday night.It happened just after 9 p.m. at 24th and Mission St. near the BART station, according to police.The condition of the injured victim is not known.Police have not released details about a suspect.Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.