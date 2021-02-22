San Francisco school board puts hold on renaming its 44 schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco School Board has put a hold on renaming all of its 44 schools on Sunday.Gabriela Lopez, commissioner of San Francisco Board of Education, said on Facebook to acknowledge that reopening the schools and bringing the students back would be the first priority.The San Francisco School Board has been criticized for its efforts in trying to rename its 44 schools, where its names have ties to slavery, oppression and gentrification. Many have criticized the Board for not doing enough research, saying the committee that advised the school board got the facts wrong.